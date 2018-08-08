PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennantPark Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1119715261435 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PennantPark Investment traded down $0.03, hitting $7.57, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 8.17%. research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

