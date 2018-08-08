Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.13

Headlines about Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.7556011709565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,944. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 58.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

