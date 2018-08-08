Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $567,700.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,350.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,987 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $217,627.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,860,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,893. 10.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 6,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

