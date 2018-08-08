Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Pembina Pipeline opened at $36.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,049,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $7,562,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 601,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,284,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,511 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

