Peel Hunt Reiterates Under Review Rating for IWG (IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.85) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 285 ($3.69). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.85) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.04).

IWG opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.01) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 392 ($5.07).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

