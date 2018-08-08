Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TIFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.17 ($4.13).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

LON TIFS opened at GBX 250 ($3.24) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 227 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.55).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.