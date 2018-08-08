Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Tarsus Group (TRS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRS. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 360 ($4.73) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:TRS traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 309.36 ($4.06). 5,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,054. Tarsus Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.41).

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

