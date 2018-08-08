Peak Resorts (SKIS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.8084467067445 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
- Niseko United Resorts to Become Full Partner of The Mountain Collective Pass (snowboarding.transworld.net)
- Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- The Mountain Collective Adds Big Sky Resort and Niseko United (shop-eat-surf.com)
- Peak Resorts’ Expansion Projects Transforming Two of the Company’s Northeast Resorts (finance.yahoo.com)
- Biggest Ski Resort Expansion In 15 Years Hits East Coast (forbes.com)
Shares of Peak Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 4,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.18. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Peak Resorts Company Profile
Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.