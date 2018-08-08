Peak Resorts (SKIS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.8084467067445 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Peak Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 4,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.18. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.03%. analysts expect that Peak Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.

