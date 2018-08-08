PDC Energy (PDCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

In other news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,757.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $91,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,863.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,206,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.