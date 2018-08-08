Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Paypal by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Paypal opened at $85.19 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $2,143,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,913,204.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

