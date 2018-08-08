Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy opened at $16.69 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.16. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

