Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Holdings Cut by Orinda Asset Management LLC

Orinda Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,241 shares during the period. Pattern Energy Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 489,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,811. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 889.47%.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

