Parthenon LLC Grows Position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (JCTCF)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,072 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 0.06% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading opened at $8.00 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, Director Donald M. Boone sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $97,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald M. Boone sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $34,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,272.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,838 shares of company stock valued at $706,493 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

