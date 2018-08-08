Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

