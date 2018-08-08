Parker-Hannifin (PH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $162.10 rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. MED downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $152.47 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,275,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.