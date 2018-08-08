Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Receives $30.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,290 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 258,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.61, hitting $31.69, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,533,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,074. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

