Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

