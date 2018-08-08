Paramount Group (PGRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Paramount Group opened at $15.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

