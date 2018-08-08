Papa John’s Int’l’s (PZZA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Stephens currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.44.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,538,000 after buying an additional 85,677 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,465,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 670,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 194,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

