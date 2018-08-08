Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions traded up $0.01, hitting $3.23, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.