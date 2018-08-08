Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $62,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 843,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 109,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.53.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks opened at $211.41 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $5,983,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,591,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 33,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,624,396.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 238,195 shares valued at $48,491,581. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

