Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receives $4.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California opened at $3.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $502.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 199,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.