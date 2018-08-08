Oyster Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRL)

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Oyster has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $236,421.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oyster has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Oyster token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Cryptopia, BitForex and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oyster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015928 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00350456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00192789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.16 or 0.08061055 BTC.

Oyster Token Profile

Oyster’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. The official message board for Oyster is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL . The official website for Oyster is oysterprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol

Buying and Selling Oyster

Oyster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinsuper, BitForex, COSS, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oyster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oyster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oyster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.