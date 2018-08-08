Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (OXF)

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00), reaching GBX 0.33 ($0.00), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Company Profile

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

