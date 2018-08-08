Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (OXF)

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00), reaching GBX 0.33 ($0.00), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.56).
Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.