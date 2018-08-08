Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report published on Friday.

OXIG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Oxford Instruments to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,066.88 ($13.81).

Oxford Instruments opened at GBX 980.30 ($12.69) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 680 ($8.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,174 ($15.20).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

