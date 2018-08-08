Owens & Minor (OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Owens & Minor updated its FY18 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of OMI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

