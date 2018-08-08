Osram Licht (OSAGF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osram Licht from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Osram Licht opened at $41.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Osram Licht had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. sell-side analysts predict that Osram Licht will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

