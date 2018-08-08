OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OSI Systems traded up $0.39, hitting $80.28, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 107,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 45.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

