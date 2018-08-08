Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,463. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $351.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

