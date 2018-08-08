Ormat Technologies (ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 24.00%.

ORA traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,025. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

