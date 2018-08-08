Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 474,642 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $186,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,005,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

