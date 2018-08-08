Opus Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Opus has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00192576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.08133069 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

