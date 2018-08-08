OptimizeRx (OPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%.

Shares of OptimizeRx traded up $1.93, reaching $12.07, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,805. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 7,995 shares of company stock worth $71,691 over the last quarter.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

