Oppenheimer Raises O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target to $360.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive traded up $2.28, hitting $317.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 48,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $316.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.35, for a total value of $1,526,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,366 shares of company stock worth $61,161,837. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

