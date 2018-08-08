Oppenheimer Comments on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 6th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,303. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 8,078,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,527,000 after buying an additional 2,825,055 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,135,000 after buying an additional 2,283,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,747,000 after buying an additional 919,006 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.