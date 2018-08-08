Oppenheimer Analysts Give Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) a $9.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.62) EPS for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,465,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,406,000. Evofem Biosciences accounts for 4.2% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned about 42.04% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.