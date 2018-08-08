Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,183.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,937 shares of company stock worth $11,061,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

