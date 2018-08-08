Open Text Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTEX)

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Open Text by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,975,000 after acquiring an additional 320,682 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,794,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,832,000 after acquiring an additional 461,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,455,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,067,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,653,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,877,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

