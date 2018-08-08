Open Text (OTEX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Industrial Alliance Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of Open Text opened at $38.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,938 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 108.2% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 1,109,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 576,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Open Text by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

