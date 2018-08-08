onG.social (ONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $832,627.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One onG.social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00352627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00190484 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.22 or 0.08080537 BTC.

About onG.social

onG.social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The official website for onG.social is ong.social . The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

