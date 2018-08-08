OneMain (OMF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,629. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.82 million. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 769,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 499,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.