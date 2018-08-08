OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stake Decreased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 2.4% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 166,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

