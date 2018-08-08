Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5646752152396 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Onconova Therapeutics traded up $0.02, hitting $0.46, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 792,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,939. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

