Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) to announce $7.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.43 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $33.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million.

OMED has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of OMED stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,326. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.78. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

