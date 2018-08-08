Omicron Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Omicron has traded flat against the dollar. One Omicron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omicron Profile

Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Omicron is delta.investments

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

