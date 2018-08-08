Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors traded up $0.05, reaching $31.23, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,542,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,523,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after purchasing an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

