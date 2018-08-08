Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Stake Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 129,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Old Republic International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 71,008 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International opened at $21.64 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,234.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

