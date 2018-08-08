Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Old Republic International opened at $21.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

