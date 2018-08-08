Office Depot Inc (ODP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

In other Office Depot news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,776.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,261,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 751,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Office Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,262,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 783,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,835,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 686,633 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 12,067,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 795,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Office Depot by 557.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Depot traded up $0.17, hitting $3.03, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,595,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.