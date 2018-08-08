Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 169,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,076. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

